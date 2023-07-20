DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

DaVita Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 6,031.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 360,831 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $106.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

