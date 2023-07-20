Decred Price Reaches $14.90 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Decred has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $228.60 million and approximately $757,514.63 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $14.90 or 0.00049733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00231749 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030793 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,346,625 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

