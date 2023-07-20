DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00240577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00050065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003381 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 184.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,544 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

