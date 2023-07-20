Deepwater Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,440 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Block makes up approximately 5.0% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.