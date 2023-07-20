Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 120,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 228,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.46.

About Defense Metals

(Get Free Report)

Defense Metals Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.