Del Sette Capital Management LLC Invests $3.65 Million in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

FEZ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 148,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,058. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

