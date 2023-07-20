Del Sette Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 0.3% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.61 during midday trading on Thursday. 89,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

