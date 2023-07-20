Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,398 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.28. 569,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,241. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 390.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.09.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.91.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

