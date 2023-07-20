Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.