Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %
Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,676. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
