Dillon & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,676. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.