Dillon & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.73. 827,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,848. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.09. The company has a market cap of $97.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,146,253.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

