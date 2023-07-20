Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,387,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

