Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $27.29

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $25.79. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 11,644,078 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.