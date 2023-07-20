DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,900 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 17,456,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 235.77% and a negative net margin of 25.42%.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Stories

