Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.19

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 64087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Disco in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

