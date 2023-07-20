discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 1.9%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 827 ($10.81) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.84). Approximately 63,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 139,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.05).
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.47) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 811.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £807.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,790.91 and a beta of 1.00.
In other news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 3,915 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,081.75 ($43,255.43). 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
