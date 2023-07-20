discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading Down 1.9%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 827 ($10.81) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.84). Approximately 63,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 139,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 845 ($11.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.47) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 811.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of £807.50 million, a PE ratio of 3,790.91 and a beta of 1.00.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at discoverIE Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 3,915 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 845 ($11.05) per share, for a total transaction of £33,081.75 ($43,255.43). 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.