Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 1,446 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 76,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVUV stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.87. 44,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,025. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

