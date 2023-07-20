Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $41.53. 1,502,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,421. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

