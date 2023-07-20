Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 18.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

VTI stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $226.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.76. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

