Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $382.34. 9,226,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,303,137. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.27.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.