Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,307 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 305.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.66. 2,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,362. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $262.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.49 and a 200 day moving average of $237.53. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.