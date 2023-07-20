Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 3,525 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,443,000 after acquiring an additional 455,142 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,541 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,965,000 after acquiring an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418,130 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 56,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

