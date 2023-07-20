Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNIF opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

