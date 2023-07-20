Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Update

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Dogness (International)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOGZ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dogness (International) in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

NASDAQ DOGZ traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 40,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. Dogness has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

See Also

