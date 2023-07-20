Dover Advisors LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.36.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

DUK stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 433,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,267. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 126.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.