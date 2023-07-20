Dover Advisors LLC Buys 206 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $542,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CCI traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.44. 2,397,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.22 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

