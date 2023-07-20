Dover Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock worth $9,242,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLAC stock traded down $16.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.55. 328,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,576. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $455.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $493.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

