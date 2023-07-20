Dover Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Performance

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 2,931,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458,521. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.