Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dover Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

CMCSA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,611,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,791. The company has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

