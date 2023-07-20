DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 0.2%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46.80 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61). Approximately 1,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 34,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.40 ($0.61).

DP Eurasia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £68.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,162.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.80.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.