DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $38.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $31.70.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336 over the last 90 days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

