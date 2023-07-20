DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 430,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
DSS Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DSS remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Wednesday. 160,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Analysts predict that DSS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DSS
DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DSS
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.