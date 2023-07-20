DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 430,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DSS Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DSS remained flat at $0.28 during trading on Wednesday. 160,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DSS has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

DSS (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. DSS had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Analysts predict that DSS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in DSS, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:DSS Free Report ) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

