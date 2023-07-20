DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.18

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.18 and last traded at $112.18, with a volume of 10217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Handelsbanken initiated coverage on shares of DSV A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,441.67.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.