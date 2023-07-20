DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DRRX. StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Stock Down 33.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. DURECT has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 187.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DURECT will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

