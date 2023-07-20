Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Shares Up 109.1%

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 109.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 441,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,135% from the average session volume of 35,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Earth Science Tech Trading Down 52.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earth Science Tech, Inc focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc in March 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earth Science Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earth Science Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.