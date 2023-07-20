Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:EGL)

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EGL stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 190 ($2.48). The stock had a trading volume of 218,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,187. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 208.79. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 179 ($2.34) and a one year high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The firm has a market cap of £217.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,055.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

In other Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust news, insider Susannah Nicklin purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £1,485.39 ($1,942.19). Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

