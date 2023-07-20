Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $102.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.05.

Shares of EW opened at $91.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.54.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock valued at $20,215,378. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

