Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG) Trading Down 0.3%

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. 468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

About Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF to provide futures exposure to core commodities involved in the production of electric vehicles, battery storage, and other renewable infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element EV Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium Nickel Copper Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element EV Solar & Battery Materials (Lithium Nickel Copper Cobalt) Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.