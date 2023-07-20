Elevance Health, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.48 (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Elevance Health has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Elevance Health has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elevance Health to earn $36.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.76. 1,942,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $449.23 and its 200-day moving average is $466.11. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $174,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $349,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,046,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.13.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

