Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
Embark Early Education Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Embark Early Education Company Profile
