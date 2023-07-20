Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVOGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Embark Education Group Limited provides early childhood education and care services. The company is based in Auckland, New Zealand. Embark Education Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Embark Early Education Limited.

