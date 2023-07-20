Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

Embark Early Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Embark Early Education alerts:

Embark Early Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Embark Education Group Limited provides early childhood education and care services. The company is based in Auckland, New Zealand. Embark Education Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Embark Early Education Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Early Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Early Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.