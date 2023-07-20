EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of EMCOR Group worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after purchasing an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,307,000 after acquiring an additional 269,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,271,000 after acquiring an additional 264,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after acquiring an additional 225,879 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.11 and a 12 month high of $192.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,462 shares of company stock valued at $10,334,368 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

