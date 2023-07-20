Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.71

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.71 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 85.88 ($1.12). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.13), with a volume of 506,607 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on ESP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Empiric Student Property Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £536.38 million, a PE ratio of 808.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34.
Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend
About Empiric Student Property
Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Empiric Student Property
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.