Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.71

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.71 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 85.88 ($1.12). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.13), with a volume of 506,607 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

Empiric Student Property Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £536.38 million, a PE ratio of 808.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34.

Empiric Student Property Cuts Dividend

About Empiric Student Property

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,727.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.