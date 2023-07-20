Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,950,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 33,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 4,198,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

