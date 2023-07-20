Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Endava from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.78.

DAVA stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. Endava has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $115.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $247.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Endava by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

