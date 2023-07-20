Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 2.7% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 130.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $243.88 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.50.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

