Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Up 3%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,040 ($13.60) and last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.56). 185,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 488,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,007 ($13.17).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ENOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,215 ($15.89) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Energean from GBX 1,585 ($20.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Energean Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,088.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,183.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,925.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Energean Announces Dividend

Energean Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118,750.00%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

