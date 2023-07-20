Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Shares Gap Up to $12.89

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $13.21. Eneti shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 34,107 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NETI. Citigroup cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Eneti Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.74 million. Research analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Eneti by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Eneti by 2.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 316,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eneti by 22.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,570 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading

