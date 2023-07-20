Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,220,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.91. 3,663,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,639. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.66.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

