Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Update

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 314,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Enservco Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 129,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,798. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.