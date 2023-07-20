Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 339,400 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.5 days.

OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $16.52 on Thursday. 272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821. Entain has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,848 ($24.16) to GBX 1,745 ($22.82) in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

